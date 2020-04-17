Azerbaijan improving combat skills of IFV crews (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Crews of Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) are undergoing training in order to improve their combat skills in accordance with the combat training plan for 2020 approved by the country’s defense minister, the Defense Ministry reported Friday.

The main purpose of the training is to increase the combat readiness of the crews of armored vehicles, as well as to improve the skills of managing IFVs in difficult terrain and using them in real combat conditions.

News.Az

