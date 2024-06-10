Azerbaijan in collaboration with nations to host COP29 successfully

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan actively collaborates with other countries and stakeholders to host COP29 successfully, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev said on Monday.

Babayev was speaking at the Caspian Blue Horizons Workshop on "Synergy between Science and Business for Climate Resilience and Sustainability of the Caspian ahead of COP29," held at ADA University, Baku, News.Az reports.He highlighted the extensive efforts undertaken by the COP29 leadership, engaging in numerous meetings across various countries worldwide to gather and understand the perspectives of all parties involved."We will continue this engagement to ensure the successful execution of COP29 in November," Minister Babayev stated, underlining Azerbaijan's dedication to facilitating a productive and impactful conference.

