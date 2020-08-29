Azerbaijan in contact with foreign companies working on COVID-19 vaccines, presidential aide says

A special group created under the Operational Headquarters in Azerbaijan continues to keep in touch with the world’s leading companies involved in the development of vaccines against the novel coronavirus, said Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

Hajiyev made the remarks Saturday at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

He noted that the delivery of globally certified vaccines and their use are in the spotlight.

“It is necessary to conduct serious research, preference will be given to vaccines that have no side effects and are certified on a global scale,” the presidential aide added.

