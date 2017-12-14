Azerbaijan in Top 10 most popular travel searches among UAE residents

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan was one of the 10 most popular travel searches among the residents of the United Arab Emirates, Google revealed in its annual list of most searched terms in 2017.

The search giant’s algorithm, which has revealed the most popular travel searches for the year, indicates that France is the most popular travel destination search among the UAE residents, followed by Turkey, Egypt, Greece, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Croatia, Montenegro and Cambodia – in that order, The National says.

The list offers a fascinating insight into current travel trends in the UAE and the travel habits of leisure travelers who are influenced by a combination of global trends, geography and the expansion of networks by the world’s best airlines, which offer a choice of direct routes to all these countries.

The middle part of Google’s 2017 table is taken by Georgia and Azerbaijan, neighbouring countries which between them span territory from the Black Sea to the Caspian Sea, according to The National.

The Culture and Tourism Ministry previously reported that the number of visitors to Azerbaijan amounted to 2 ,477, 908 people during 11 months of 2017. Of these, 87,215 were citizens of the United Arab Emirates.

News.Az

