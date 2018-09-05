Azerbaijan in Top 15 popular countries for Russian tourists

+ ↺ − 16 px

Analytical agency Turstat has presented the rating of countries that were popular among Russian tourists in the 1st half of 2018.

According to Turstat, the rate of trips of Russians to Azerbaijan increased by 7% up to 349,000 trips over the first 6 months of 2018, compared to the last year’s same term, abc.az reports.

The total number of Russian tourists’ foreign trips in the 1st half of 2018 increased up to 18.6 million that is by 9% more than last year.

The rating is based on the analysis of statistics of outbound tourist trips from Russia in the 1st half of 2018.

News.Az

News.Az