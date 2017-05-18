Azerbaijan in top 3 in medal standings at Baku 2017

Azerbaijan ranks second in medal standings at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Azerbaijani athletes won 9 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze medals on May 17. In total, Azerbaijan has won 50 gold, 29 silver and 20 bronze medals, according to AzVision.

Turkey ranks first with 54 gold, 45 silver and 38 bronze medals. Iran is the third with 14 gold medals, 17 silver and 23 bronze medals.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.

News.Az

News.Az