Azerbaijan in top 3 most popular destinations for tourists from MENA countries

Azerbaijan is one of the three most popular destinations in Europe for tourists from countries of the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA), Trend reports referring to Wego company, the biggest online tourist market in the MENA region.

Wego cooperates with the Azerbaijan Tourism Board to attract more visitors from member-states of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf.

According to Wego, Azerbaijan is a safe and perfect family vacation destination. Some 1.4 million tourists visited Azerbaijan from January to June 2019. It is the ideal place to enjoy a wonderful European vacation at a very affordable price.

Many airlines, including Emirates, Etihad Airways, FlyDubai, and Air Arabia, expanded their services in the direction of Azerbaijan’s capital - Baku, as well as to Gabala, a beautiful city in northern Azerbaijan, the company said.

An increase in the influx of Arab tourists has been recently observed after Flynas, the low-cost airline of Saudi Arabia announced new routes to Baku.

"We are pleased to launch this cooperation with Wego to inform what Azerbaijan can offer to different travelers from the member-states of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf," Florian Sengstschmid, director-general of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, said. "Located on the border of Europe and Asia, Azerbaijan is a true combination of the best features of East and West with many unique opportunities for unforgettable impressions and adventures."



Sengstschmid emphasized that cultural sites from the UNESCO heritage list, breathtaking mountain and sea landscapes are just a few characteristic features of the diversity of Azerbaijan’s tourism potential.

More than 200,000 tourists from the member-states of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf visited Azerbaijan in 2018, showing a 30 percent increase compared to 2017.

"A 60-percent increase in the number of searches for Azerbaijan by tourists from the member-states of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf was observed in 2019 compared to 2018," Wego managing director Mamoun Hmedan said.

Hmedan added that short-term flights from the MENA region and the initiative of obtaining a visa upon arrival for residents of the member-states of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf contributed to the influx of tourists.

Wego offers the best travel search sites and the best mobile apps for travelers in the Asia Pacific region and the Middle East. The company uses an effective and easy-to-use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results on hundreds of websites of airlines, hotels and online agencies.

