Azerbaijan inaugurates another military unit on state border with Armenia (PHOTO)

Another military unit of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan was opened on the state border with Armenia in the Gubadli district, liberated from the Armenian occupation.

At the ceremony on this occasion, Deputy Chief of the State Border Service, Lieutenant-General Ilham Mehdiyev, delivered the congratulations of Chief of the Service, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev, the State Border Service said.

During the event, a group of servicemen was awarded for high merits in their service activities.

The ceremony participants got acquainted with the conditions created for organizing the service and combat activities of the military unit personnel, including the administrative building and training center, work premises for personnel, barracks and canteen, warehouses, technical means, automotive equipment, etc.

At the shooting range of the training center, practice firing from armored vehicles, small arms, mortars and anti-aircraft guns was carried out.

News.Az