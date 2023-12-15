Azerbaijan increases electricity production

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to operational data for January-November, electricity production in Azerbaijan increased by 223 million kWh, amounting to 26487.5 mln kWh, exports to 2752.7 million kWh and imports to 200.8 million kWh, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said on X, News.Az reports.

“In January-November, the electricity production from TPPs amounted to 24525.1 million kWh, and from renewable sources, including hydropower to 1962.4 million kWh,” the minister added.

News.Az