Azerbaijan increases electricity production

According to operational data for 2023, electricity production in Azerbaijan increased by 272.3 million kWh, amounting to 29,276.6 million kWh, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said on X, News.Az reports.

According to him, exports made up 3,252.5 million kWh, and imports - 211.8 million kWh.

“In January-December, electricity production from TPPs amounted to 27,160.4 million kWh, and from renewable sources, including hydropower, to 2,116.2 million kWh,” the minister added.

News.Az