Azerbaijan increases electricity production in 2023

Azerbaijan increased electricity production in January-October 2023, the country’s energy minister said on X, News.Az reports.

Minister Parviz Shahbazov informed that electricity production increased by 278,5 million kWh in the reporting period.

“According to operational data for January-October, electricity production increased by 278,5 million kWh, amounting to 24032.8 million kWh, exports to 2357.1 kWh and imports to 190.1 million kWh,” he said.

