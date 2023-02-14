Azerbaijan increases electricity production in January

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan increased electricity production in January 2023, the country’s energy minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

During the reporting month, electricity production increased by 7.7 percent compared to the same period in 2022, the minister noted.

"Electricity production increased by 7.7 percent, amounting to 2.755 billion kWh, exports to 512.6 million kWh, and imports to 10.8 million kWh," Shahbazov added.

In January 2022, the total electricity production in Azerbaijan amounted to 2.556 billion kWh.

In total, over 28.988 billion kWh of electricity was produced in the country in 2022 (an increase of 4 percent). Exports accounted for more than 3 billion kWh of electricity, while imports - 137.1 million kWh of electricity.

News.Az