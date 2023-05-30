Azerbaijan increases expenditures to restore liberated lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani government has allocated 2.26 billion manats ($1.33 billion) to accelerate reconstruction work in the country’s liberated Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions.

After the increase, these expenditures will amount to 5.26 billion manats ($3.1 billion), according to a report by the Finance Ministry regarding the amendments to the state and consolidated budget of 2023, News.Az reports.

In 2021 and 2022, the Azerbaijani government allocated a total of 4.9 billion manats, or nearly $2.8 billion to the large-scale reconstruction and restoration activities in the liberated lands.

The Azerbaijani government launched major infrastructure projects in the Karabakh and East Zangazur regions shortly after they were liberated from nearly three decades of Armenian occupation during the 2020 Second Karabakh War.

News.Az