Azerbaijan increases exports to CIS countries
Exports from Azerbaijan to CIS countries grew in the first six months of this year, according to the State Customs Committee.
Official figures suggest that Azerbaijan exported goods worth $806,913,000 to CIS countries in January-June of this year, which is $96,083,000 million more than in the same period of 2020.
According to the committee, imports from CIS countries to Azerbaijan amounted to $1,295,493,000 in the six months.