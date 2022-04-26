Azerbaijan increases exports to EU countries
Azerbaijan has exported products worth $5.167.1 billion to the EU countries in the first quarter of 2022, News.Az reports citing the State Customs Committee.
This figure is $3.204 billion more than the same period last year.
Azerbaijan imported from the EU countries products worth $457.4 million in Q1 of this year.