Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan increases exports to EU countries in H1 2022

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan increases exports to EU countries in H1 2022

Products worth $11.533 billion have been exported from Azerbaijan to the EU countries in January-June of 2022, News.Az reports citing the country’s State Customs Committee.

This figure is $7.054 billion more than the same period last year.

Azerbaijan imported from the EU countries products worth $1.070 billion in January-June of this year.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      