Azerbaijan increases exports to EU countries in H1 2022
- 21 Jul 2022 11:38
- Economics
Products worth $11.533 billion have been exported from Azerbaijan to the EU countries in January-June of 2022, News.Az reports citing the country’s State Customs Committee.
This figure is $7.054 billion more than the same period last year.
Azerbaijan imported from the EU countries products worth $1.070 billion in January-June of this year.