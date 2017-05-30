Azerbaijan increases fine for dismissing pregnant women

+ ↺ − 16 px

The proposed changes to the Tax Code provide for the fine in the amount of 2000 to 3000 manats.

The fine for violating the labor rights of pregnant women and women caring for a child below three years of age or men who bring up children younger than three years of age along is increased in Azerbaijan.

The proposed changes to the Tax Code provide for the fine in the amount of 2000 to 3000 manats for the ungrounded termination of a labor contract with pregnant women or women caring for a child below three years of age, or men who bring up children below three years of age along.

This amount currently ranges from 500 to 1000 manats.

The draft changes to the Criminal Code will be discussed at the plenary session of Milli Majlis on May 31.

News.Az

News.Az