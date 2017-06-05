Azerbaijan increases fines for illegal fishing 20-fold

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is increasing fines for illegal fishing and extracting other bioresources 20-fold.

According to Trend, the statement is contained in the changes to the Tax Code.

Under the changes, the tariffs on causing significant damage during illegal fishing and extraction of other bioresourcs are set in the amount of AZN 2000 to AZN 3000. Before that, the fine for such a violation made from AZN 100 to AZN 500.

News.Az

