Azerbaijan increases fines for sale of human organs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fines for the sale of human organs have been increased in Azerbaijan, according to the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on making amendments to the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, approved by President Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.

According to the amendment, the Purchase and sale of human organs and tissues, as well as donor organs, shall be punishable by a fine of 6,000 to 9,000 manats or correctional works for a period of up to 2 years or imprisonment for a period of up to 3 years with or without deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a period of up to 3 years will be punished.

News.az

News.Az