Azerbaijan increases funding of political parties, NGOs

Funds to be allocated for political parties in Azerbaijan next year are increased by 20 percent of 500,000 mants compared to the previous year, Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov said at parliament’s plenary session on Friday, APA-Economics reported.

Thus, the amount of funds intended for political parties will reach 3.1 million manats, added the minister.



Sharifov pointed out an increase in the funding of non-governmental organizations in Azerbaijan.



“Funds to be allocated for NGOs are increased by 12.1 percent of 600,000 manats. Thus, the amount of funds intended for political parties will reach 5.6 million manats,” he said.

