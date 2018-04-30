Azerbaijan increases gas export to Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

The share of Azerbaijan in Turkey’s total gas import was 9.73 percent in January-February 2018.

Azerbaijan supplied 1.13 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey in January-February 2018, as compared to 1.1 billion cubic meters in January-February 2017, says a report posted on the website of the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) of Turkey, Trend reports.

In 2017, Azerbaijan supplied more than 6.54 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey as compared to 6.48 billion cubic meters in 2016.

According to the report, in January-February 2018, Turkey imported 11.62 billion cubic meters of gas, of which 8 billion cubic meters were imported via pipelines, and 3.62 billion cubic meters accounted for LNG imports.

Turkey imports gas from Azerbaijan via the South Caucasus gas pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum). Turkey has signed a contract for the annual purchase of 6.6 billion cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz offshore gas condensate field.

