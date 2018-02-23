Azerbaijan increases gas export to Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan supplied over 6.54 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas to Turkey in 2017, as compared to 6.48 bcm in 2016, according to the report posted on the website of Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

In 2017, Turkey imported 55.2 bcm of gas, of which 44.43 bcm were imported through pipelines, and 10.76 bcm fell on LNG imports, the report says.

The share of Azerbaijan in the total volume of gas imported to Turkey for the reporting period was 11.9%, Trend reported.

Turkey imports gas from Azerbaijan via the South Caucasus gas pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum). Turkey has signed a contract for the annual purchase of 6.6 bcm of gas from the Azerbaijani offshore gas condensate field Shah Deniz.

News.Az

News.Az