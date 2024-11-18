Azerbaijan increases gas exports to Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's gas exports reached approximately 20.7 billion cubic meters (bcm) during the first ten months of 2024, marking a 4.6% increase compared to the same period in 2023, News.Az reports, citing the country's Ministry of Energy.

Of the total exports, around 8.2 bcm were delivered to Türkiye, 10.6 bcm to Europe, and 1.9 bcm to Georgia. Additionally, 4.7 bcm of gas was exported to Türkiye through the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP).Notably, gas exports to Europe saw an 8.6% increase, rising by 800 million cubic meters (mcm), while exports to Türkiye grew by 1.3%, or 100 mcm. The volume of exports to Georgia remained stable during the period.

