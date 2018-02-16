Azerbaijan increases gasoline and diesel production this year

Azerbaijan increases gasoline and diesel production this year

In January 2018, Azerbaijan manufactured oil products worth AZN 216,800,000, down 1.2% from previous year.

State Statistical Committee told APA-Economics that kerosene production dropped 11% and furnace oil 30.1%, while production of diesel increased 2.4% to 167,800 tonnes, gasoline by 0.5% to 109,100 tonnes.

Lubricating oil production soared by 21.4% to 1,700 tonnes, oil bitumen by 2.4-fold to 25,500 tonnes and petroleum coke by 62.3% to 21,100 tonnes.

News.Az

