Azerbaijan increases manufacture of defense products

In 2016, eighty six percent of the products manufactured by enterprises of Azerbaijan’s Defense Industry Ministry made defense and special-purpose products, and

This was announced Tuesday at a meeting of the Defense Industry Ministry, dedicated to the outcomes of 2016.

In 2016, the volume of defense industry products increased by 1.8 times compared to 2015.

It was noted that among the products delivered to customers during the reporting period are unmanned aerial vehicles, mortars, AK-74M rifles, universal machine guns, special purpose rifles, “Matador” and “Marauder” armored transporters, automatic grenade launchers complex, rear sight for anti-aircraft unit, different caliber bullets, grenade for anti-tank hand grenade launchers, training air bombs and so on.

In accordance with the 2016 program, the ministry’s enterprises completed the construction work on four products and 53 stages and recommended for armament. During the systematic work done in 2016, the ministry’s enterprises succeed in creating and manufacturing a number of new defense and civil products. The consecutive actions continued throughout the reporting period, defense products manufactured on orders from the republic’s power structures were delivered to the customers. Also, efforts continued to expand the manufacturing of civil products.

News.Az

