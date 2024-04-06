Azerbaijan increases renewable energy capacity reserves by 567 MW since 2014

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over 2014-2023, Azerbaijan increased its reserves of renewable energy capacity by 567 MW, to 1,688 MW, reads the report of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) for 2024.

According to the report, in 2023, hydropower capacity in Azerbaijan increased by 224 MW compared to 2014, to 1,302 MW. Wind energy capacity during the reporting period increased from 3 MW in 2014 to 67 MW in 2023, solar energy - from 2 MW to 282 MW, respectively.

The rest comes from facilities running on solid biofuels and renewable waste and biogas.

The share of renewable energy sources (including hydroelectric power plants -ed.) in the energy system of Azerbaijan increased from 15.2% in 2014 to 20.3% by the end of 2023.

News.Az