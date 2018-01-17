Azerbaijan increases salaries of teachers working in state vocational education institutions

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to increase the workload and monthly salaries of teachers working in state primary vocational education institutions, APA reports.

The increase applies only to teachers who passed diagnostic assessment.

The order also envisages increasing the salaries of employees involved in management and training activities in state primary vocational education institutions.

According to the order, the weekly workload and monthly salaries of teachers working in state primary vocational education institutions were increased by 1.5 times and 2 times, respectively.

The order came into force on January 1, 2018.

News.Az

