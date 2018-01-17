Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan increases salaries of teachers working in state vocational education institutions

  • Society
  • Share
Azerbaijan increases salaries of teachers working in state vocational education institutions

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to increase the workload and monthly salaries of teachers working in state primary vocational education institutions, APA reports.

The increase applies only to teachers who passed diagnostic assessment.

The order also envisages increasing the salaries of employees involved in management and training activities in state primary vocational education institutions.

According to the order, the weekly workload and monthly salaries of teachers working in state primary vocational education institutions were increased by 1.5 times and 2 times, respectively.   

The order came into force on January 1, 2018.   

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      