Azerbaijan increases SOCAR’s share in Southern Gas Corridor project

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order amending the presidential order from February 25, 2014, titled “On some measures related to the second stage of the Shah Deniz Gas Condensate Field Exploitation and Other Projects on the Creation of the Southern Gas Corridor.”

The new order stipulates that 2 percent of the state-owned shares in the authorized capital of the Southern Gas Corridor CJSC will be transferred to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR). This move will increase SOCAR’s share in the project to 51 percent, while the state's stake will remain at 49 percent, News.Az reports.The Ministry of Economy has been tasked with addressing any challenges arising from this change.The order is effective immediately, marking a significant restructuring in the management of the Southern Gas Corridor project.

