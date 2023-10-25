Azerbaijan, India hashing out economic co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and India discussed economic cooperation, the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

"During the meeting with Anupriya Patel, the Indian Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, we discussed the current state of economic relations between our countries. We also explored opportunities for enhancing cooperation in trade, transport, tourism, as well as promoting mutual investments," Jabbarov said on X.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and India amounted to $902.7 million in the period from January through September 2023 (the share in the total turnover is 2.54 percent), while in the same period of 2022, the volume of trade turnover amounted to $1.6 billion.

