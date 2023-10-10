Azerbaijan, Indonesia discuss prospects for expansion of cooperation in many areas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform of the Republic of Indonesia Abdullah Azwar Anas, News.Az reports.

PM Ali Asadov highlighted the Azerbaijan-Indonesia relations based on mutual respect and friendship, noting that last year marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Azerbaijani PM also mentioned successful cooperation between the two countries in the political sphere, describing the mutual support demonstrated within the international organizations, including the United Nations (UN), the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as an important factor in this regard.

They also noted the successful cooperation in the sphere of the provision of public service to citizens and exchanged views on the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform of the Republic of Indonesia signed in 2017.

The sides noted that within the framework of the implementation of MOU, the State Services centers based on the “ASAN Service” model are currently operating in Indonesia.

The meeting also saw discussions on prospects for the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the fields of investments, energy, humanitarian and other spheres.

News.Az