Azerbaijan, Indonesia to mull expansion of trade ties

Azerbaijan and Indonesia will discuss expansion of trade and economic relations during a business forum, to be held in Azerbaijan’s Guba May 3, the Indonesian E

Numerous entrepreneurs representing various sectors of the Indonesian economy will come to Azerbaijan to participate in the forum, Trend reports.

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Indonesia amounted to $9.179 million in January-March 2017, according to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee.

