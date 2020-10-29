Azerbaijan informs EU about Armenia’s missile attacks on Barda

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone talk with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Joseph Borrell.

Minister Bayramov informed Borrell on the latest gross violation of humanitarian ceasefire by armed forces of Armenia, targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructures, using cluster munitions to inflict the excessive casualties among peaceful population, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The minister spoke about the deliberate killing of civilians in Barda city by missile attacks on 27 and 28 October by Armenia’s forces. He stressed that these are yet another war crimes by Armenia and underlined that Armenian leadership bears full responsibility for these heinous crimes.

High Representative Borrell expressed his regret on the shelling the civilians and emphasized that targeting of civilians is inadmissible. At the same time, he noted the necessity of restoring dialogue between the sides for ensuring the peaceful settlement to the conflict.

News.Az