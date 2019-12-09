Azerbaijan informs OSCE PA about new innovative brand “SƏLİS”

+ ↺ − 16 px

A letter about “SƏLİS” – the System for Fast Coordination and Project Management, a new innovative brand of the Council on State Support to NGOs under the auspi

The letter signed by Azay Guliyev, Chairman of the Council on State Support to NGOs under the auspices of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, informs that the “SƏLİS” system is the most transparent and flexible model in NGO-government relations and provides equal opportunities in order for NGOs to receive governmental support regardless of their political affiliation, AzVision.az reports.

Moreover, the letter notes that many of the e-services included in “SƏLİS” are provided for the first time in the world and expresses Azerbaijan’s readiness to share this successful experience and innovation with the OSCE member states.

The presentation ceremony of the “SƏLİS” – the System for Fast Coordination and Project Management was held on October 30, 2019. Addressing the ceremony, Bahar Muradova, Vice Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Head of the Azerbaijani Delegation to the OSCE PA, stressed the importance of holding various events on the “SƏLİS” system at the OSCE PA and informing the participating countries of this successful initiative.

News.Az

News.Az