Azerbaijan, Ingushetia discuss how to develop religious and spiritual relations

Azerbaijan, Ingushetia discuss how to develop religious and spiritual relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his trip to Vladikavkaz, the capital of the Russian Republic of North Ossetia–Alania, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshuk

Yunus-Bek Yevkurov asked Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade to extend his greetings and best regards to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The sides discussed how to further develop religious and spiritual relations between Azerbaijan and Ingushetia and the bilateral cooperation.

News.Az

News.Az