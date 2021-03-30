Azerbaijan-initiated regional connectivity projects ‘qualitatively new achievement’ – minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ongoing regional connectivity projects initiated by Azerbaijan, including such strategic backbone components as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad, the new Baku International Sea Trade Port, logistics center on the shores of the Caspian Sea, linking up railway networks of Azerbaijan and Iran represent qualitatively new achievement in developing trans-regional infrastructure with multi-module capabilities along the East-West and North-South axes, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The minister made the remarks Tuesday at the 9th Ministerial Conference of "Heart of Asia" – Istanbul Process in Dushanbe, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Bayramov stressed that these projects will facilitate Afghanistan’s access to the global market and provide connectivity in the region, capable of handling cargo and containers in a much shorter, faster, efficient and cost-effective way.

“The Lapis-Lazuli Route Agreement by Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and Turkmenistan is a major international trade and transport corridor deal that will connect Afghanistan directly to Europe. It is a milestone in Afghanistan’s efforts to achieve connectivity through improvement and building of infrastructure for increased trade across Eurasia. Being part of this Agreement Azerbaijan is glad to contribute to providing multiple options for Afghanistan in terms of transit and transportation,” he added.

News.Az