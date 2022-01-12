Azerbaijan initiates criminal case over Armenian military provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

A criminal case has been initiated over the death of an Azerbaijani soldier as a result of the provocation of Armenian armed forces in the Kalbajar direction of the state border, the press service of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office told News.Az.

The criminal case was initiated by the Kalbajar Military Prosecutor's Office under Article 120.2.12 (murder on the basis of national, racial, religious hatred or enmity) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan in connection with the death of an Azerbaijani serviceman Ayaz Nazarov (born in 1998) when he was on duty as a result of shooting by the Armenian armed forces in the Kalbajar direction.

Necessary investigative measures are being taken.

News.Az