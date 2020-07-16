Azerbaijan initiates criminal case over Armenian shelling of residential settlements in Tovuz

+ ↺ − 16 px

“As stated earlier, since 12th July Armenian armed forces severely violated the ceasefire attempting to seize positions in Tovuz district of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border. Our positions were shelled using various types of artillery. Due to urgent countermeasures undertaken by units of the Azerbaijani Army, the enemy’s activity was suppressed and hostile forces were utterly defeated,” the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told AZERTAC.

“Once again experiencing helplessness in front of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Armenia blatantly violated the fundamental norms and principles of international humanitarian law, the provisions of the 1949 Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, as well as the basic principles of military law and generally accepted norms. Without making any distinction between the civilian population and the military, deliberately firing at densely populated territories, aggressor committed various crimes.

On July 14th at about 2 p.m., a house belonging to Aliyeva Telara Ahmad, resident of Dondar Gushchu village, Tovuz district, was shelled by the Armenian armed forces. Her property was destroyed and the victim suffered significant damage.

Immediate and thorough examination of the crime scene, collection of evidence, involvement of specialists for determining damage and other necessary investigative actions were provided by prosecution and police authorities.

Upon the fact a criminal case has been initiated at Tovuz District Prosecutor's Office under Article 186.2.2 (deliberate destruction or damage to someone’s property, causing substantial damage to the victims – by arson, explosion or in any other generally dangerous way or with grave consequences) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, relevant expert examinations were appointed.

Intensive investigative actions are underway,” the Prosecutor General's Office said.

News.Az