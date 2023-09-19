Azerbaijan initiates criminal case over Armenian terrorist act against Interior Ministry employees

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 19, at about 04:30, a KamAZ vehicle carrying the employees of Azerbaijan’s Internal Affairs Ministry on the 58th kilometer of the Akhmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road along the territory of the Khojavend region, was blown up by a mine laid by an Armenian sabotage group operating in the peacekeepers’ temporary deployment zone. The incident occurred in a newly built tunnel in the village of Tagaverd, Khojavend district, News.Az reports.

The vehicle was heading to the place of the incident on the 58th kilometer of the Akhmadbayli -Fuzuli-Shusha road passing through the Khojavend district, where employees of the State Highway Agency of Azerbaijan were killed.

As a result of another terrorist act, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Jamalzade Asim Knyaz, born on February 5, 1994, Shirinov Ramil Arif, born on July 8, 1987, Mahmudov Seymur Elsever, born on July 12, 1991 and Zamanov Khazar Azer, born on July 21, 1998 died at the scene, said a joint statement of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Security Service.

The criminal case has been launched and additional information will be provided.

