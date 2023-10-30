Azerbaijan initiates criminal case over Armenia’s policy of deportation and genocide against Western Azerbaijanis

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has initiated a criminal case over the policy of genocide and deportation carried out by Armenia against Western Azerbaijanis for many years, Deputy Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Elmar Jamalov said on Monday.

He made the remarks while speaking during the presentation of the report "Hate Crimes and Incitement of Hate Against Azerbaijanis", News.Az reports.

“At the moment, investigations into criminal facts such as willful death of civilians, killing or injuring civilians as a result of landmines, and illegal relocation of Armenians in occupied territory are ongoing. If Armenia wishes to maintain regional peace, it must refrain from stirring enmity against Azerbaijanis,” Jamalov added.

