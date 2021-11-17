Azerbaijan initiates criminal case over Armenia’s recent border provocations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has initiated a criminal case in connection with the military provocation committed by Armenia on November 16, News.Az reports.

"On November 16, by the order of the military-political leadership of Armenia, the armed forces of this country, grossly violating the terms of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, as well as fundamental norms and principles of international law, shelled positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Kalbajar and Lachin districts from artillery installations of various calibers," the Prosecutor General’s Office said, stressing that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces suppressed the Armenian provocation.

"As a result of the provocation, seven Azerbaijani servicemen, including Umid Niftaliyev, Orkhan Jabbarov, Natig Aliyev, Elchin Aghayev, Elmin Alizade, Elchin Aliyev and Murad Khalilov, were killed and 10 wounded,” the Prosecutor General’s Office added.

In connection with the above facts, the Military Prosecutor's Office has initiated a criminal case under Article 120.2.12 (murder motivated by national, racial, religious hatred or enmity) and Article 29, 120.2.12 (attempted murder motivated by national, racial, religious hatred or enmity) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

News.Az