Azerbaijan initiates criminal case over death of soldier by Armenian shelling

A criminal case has been opened over the death of an Azerbaijani soldier as a result of the shelling by illegal Armenian armed detachments on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, the Prosecutor General’s Office told News.Az.

The criminal case was initiated by the Gubadli Military Prosecutor’s Office under Article 120.2.12 (murder, attempted murder on motive of national, racial, religious hatred or enmity) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

The incident is being investigated, the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

On the morning of August 3, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, subjected to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in direction of the Lachin district.

A serviceman of active military service - soldier Kazimov Anar Rustam became martyr as a result of a bullet wound, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

News.Az