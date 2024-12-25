Azerbaijan initiates criminal case over passenger plane crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

A criminal case has been initiated over an Azerbaijani Airlines (AZAL) passenger plane crash near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan, Kanan Zeynalov, senior prosecutor for the Prosecutor General’s Office, said on Wednesday.

He noted that the Prosecutor General’s Office is working closely with its Kazakh counterparts, News.Az reports.“The outcomes of the investigation will be made public,” he added.An Embraer 190 passenger plane operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), which was en route from the Azerbaijani capital of Baku to Grozny, the capital of Russia’s North Caucasus region of Chechnya, crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau earlier on Wednesday. According to preliminary reports, there were 69 people on board the plane, nationals of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia. According to the office of Azerbaijan’s prosecutor general, 32 people survived.

