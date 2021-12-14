Azerbaijan initiates criminal case over vandalization of its flag by Armenian footballers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s military-political leadership continues to commit provocations against Azerbaijan, grossly violating fundamental norms and principles of international law, the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan said in a statement on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

"A number of media outlets and social networks spread a video of the offensive actions of Armenian football players against the state flag of Azerbaijan. In connection with this fact, the General Prosecutor of Azerbaijan has opened a criminal case under article 283.2.3 (incitement of national, racial, social, or religious hatred and enmity committed by an organized group) and article 324 (desecration of the state flag or the state emblem of Azerbaijan) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan,” the statement said.

“The fact’s investigation has been entrusted to the Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office. Necessary measures will be taken to identify and prosecute the persons responsible for the crime," added the statement.

News.Az