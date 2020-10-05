Azerbaijan initiates criminal cases on Armenian crimes against civilians

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a result of Armenia's shelling of civilians and civilian objects and infrastructure of Azerbaijan since September 27, 24 civilians have been killed, 121 civilians have been wounded, and over 300 houses, civilian objects, and infrastructure have been destroyed, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office Gunay Salimzade said on Monday.

She noted 19 criminal cases have been initiated in connection with the crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan, adding that criminal investigations are ongoing.

News.Az