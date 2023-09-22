Azerbaijan initiates investigation into landmine blast in Shusha

The Shusha District Prosecutor's Office has initiated an investigation into the incident with a landmine explosion.

A 58-year-old civilian suffered as a result of a mine explosion in Shusha’s Khalfali village, the Prosecutor General’s Office told New.Az.

A mine exploded in Khalfali village on September 22 at about 12:00 (GMT+4).

A bulldozer driven by an employee of a company engaged in restoration work in Shusha hit a mine. As a result of a mine explosion, the bulldozer driver was wounded.

News.Az