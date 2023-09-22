Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan initiates investigation into landmine blast in Shusha

Azerbaijan initiates investigation into landmine blast in Shusha

The Shusha District Prosecutor's Office has initiated an investigation into the incident with a landmine explosion.

A 58-year-old civilian suffered as a result of a mine explosion in Shusha’s Khalfali village, the Prosecutor General’s Office told New.Az.

A mine exploded in Khalfali village on September 22 at about 12:00 (GMT+4).

A bulldozer driven by an employee of a company engaged in restoration work in Shusha hit a mine. As a result of a mine explosion, the bulldozer driver was wounded.


