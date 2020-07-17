Azerbaijan initiatives another criminal case on Armenian shelling of dwelling house

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting from July 12 this year, the armed forces of Armenia have continued to grossly violate the ceasefire regime, shelling civilians and committing heavy crimes against them, in order to aggravate the situation on the line of contact, a source in Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office told Trend on July 17.

On July 16, at nearly 6:00 am, the Armenian armed forces shelled a dwelling house and auxiliary building in front of it belonging to Roza Abdullayeva, a resident of Dondar Gushchu village in Azerbaijan's Tovuz district, causing significant damage.

The prosecutor's office and police officers immediately conducted the inspection at the place of the incident, during which they collected the necessary material evidences. Respective specialists were involved to determine the amount of damage caused, and other necessary investigative measures were taken.

The criminal case has been initiated in the Tovuz District Prosecutor's Office under Article 186.2.2 of the Azerbaijan Criminal Code (deliberate destruction or damage to another’s property by an arson, explosion or other publicly dangerous way or entailed heavy consequences).

The necessary institutional measures will be undertaken to bring to account Armenian armed forces’ servicemen within the norms of international law.

News.Az