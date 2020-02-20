Azerbaijan Innovation House opens in Silicon Valley

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Innovation House has opened in the Silicon Valley of the U.S.

ABC.AZ was informed at the State Agency for Services & Social Innovations under the Presidential Administration that the Innovation House was created by the INNOLAND Incubation & Acceleration Center. The opening ceremony, held at Stanford University, was attended by about 100 Azerbaijanis.

At the event Agency’s deputy chairman Ceyhun Salmanov stressed that the opening of the AIH is the logical continuation of work in the field of innovations in Azerbaijan.

The ceremony was also attended by representatives of the Agency, startupers and professors of Stanford University, who spoke about the importance of the project. They also discussed such topics as the AIH’s contribution to the innovation ecosystem of Azerbaijan, the ASAN Center and its role in the innovation ecosystem, ecosystem indicators in the region, and other matters.

