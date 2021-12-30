Azerbaijan inspects combat readiness of military units in Lachin district

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Deputy Defense Minister – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev visited the military units stationed in the Lachin districts, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The Chief of the General Staff met with the military personnel, serving in severe climatic conditions and in mountainous areas with difficult terrain, as well as gave the necessary instructions to further increase combat capability and maintain a high level of combat readiness at the state border, including in the direction of Lake Garagol.

Then a service meeting was held with the personnel of the military unit, where the results of 2021 were analyzed. The tasks set by President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, and the Minister of Defense to the Azerbaijan Army, as well as the work done to improve the social, living conditions and moral, psychological state of servicemen were brought to the attention of the meeting. Relevant instructions were given to improve the service combat activities.

At the meeting, the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on awarding Colonel Mukhtar Babayev the highest military rank of “Major General” was read. He was wished success in his future service, instructions and recommendations of the Minister of Defense on more efficient organization of service activities were delivered.

In the end, Valiyev congratulated them on the upcoming Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year on behalf of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense.

News.Az