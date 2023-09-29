Azerbaijan intends to allow UN mission to Garabagh soon: Presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan intends to allow an international expert team from the United Nations into Garabagh in a matter of days, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said in an interview with CBS News, News.Az reports.

According to the presidential aide, Azerbaijan does not have plans to force thousands of ethnic Armenians to leave the Garabagh region.

Hajiyev said Azerbaijan has a comprehensive plan to provide secure and better living conditions for those ethnic Armenians.

"We would like just to see them to stay," he noted.

"Azerbaijan continues to make its appeal to the local population that security is guaranteed.... But in the meantime, we cannot stop freedom of movement. It is a sovereign and individual choice of everyone on the ground."

While commenting on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement on "ethnic cleansing", Hajiyev said the allegation was "an insult and humiliation."

"Azerbaijan is not and will never, ever use [ethnic cleansing] — and there is no such an effort on the ground, force against civilians," he said.

Hajiyev said the Azerbaijani government sent buses to Khankandi, after Armenian residents who don't have cars asked for help, but it was not forcing people to board.

"Azerbaijan will do its utmost, utmost best and to provide such a corridor so civilians - in a decent and safe manner - could go in which direction they choose," he added.

News.Az