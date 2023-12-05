Azerbaijan intends to effectively use Middle Corridor: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan keeps making efforts to effectively use the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), which will make it possible to utilize the transport potential of the Caspian states to the maximum extent and will contribute to the implementation of new projects for the development of transport infrastructure, the country’s foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a meeting with his counterparts from the Caspian littoral states, FM Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan today has the largest merchant fleet in the Caspian Sea.

“We are also building new tankers and cargo ships. At the same time, in order to increase the volume of cargo turnover from 15 million to 25 million tons, work is underway to modernize the Alat seaport. All this will create additional opportunities to ensure stable and prompt delivery of goods in the East-West and North-South directions, and will also make a significant contribution to increasing the transport potential of the Caspian Sea,” he added.

Moreover, according to Bayramov, an agreement was reached to hold the first meeting of a special expert group in Baku on December 18-19 this year to prepare draft documents on organizing the activities of the secretariat of the Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea, which will create an opportunity for constructive dialogue and rapprochement of positions.

News.Az